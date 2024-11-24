New Delhi, November 24: Royal Enfield has launched a new motorcycle in India, the "Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350," at Motoverse 2024. RE introduced its new bike with yet another classic design starting at INR 2.35 lakh (ex-showroom) price. The bike is powered by a 349 cc single-cylinder engine capable of producing 20.4 hp maximum power and 27 Nm peak torque, which is mated with a five-speed transmission.

In terms of looks, the bike retains the round-shaped headlight and continues the 350cc Royal Enfield bike's legacy. The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Bobber launch took place in Goa at the Motoverse 2024 event. The single-tone variant of the motorcycle is available at INR 2.35 lakh, while the dual-tone variant starts at INR 2.38 lakh—both ex-showroom. KTM Launches 10 New Bikes in India Including KTM Adventure R 890, KTM Duke R 890, KTM Super Adventure S 1290 and KTM Super Duke R; Check Prices Here.

The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a classic bobber-style motorcycle with hanger-style handlebars, footpegs, and a slashed-out exhaust. The design elements are similar to those of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 bike. The bike has a fuel tank shaped like a teardrop and a round LED headlamp on the front.

The RE Goan Classic 350 offers a single seat of 750 mm in height and includes the segment's first wire-spoke tubeless wheels. The wheels are 19 inches on the front and 16 inches on the rear. Royal Enfield offers its new motorcycle in the following colour schemes: Purple Haze, Rave Red, Trip Teal, and Shack Black. Los Angeles Auto Show: Hyundai Showcases Ioniq 9 and Kia Unveils High-Performance EV9 Electric SUV at LA Auto Show.

Besides its classic appearance, the Goan Classic 350 offers modern features such as a USB-charging port, Tripper Navigation system, and gear position indicator. It also has a speedometer, odometer, and other features. The bike offers a 41 mm telescopic fork on the front and twin rear shock absorbers that come with adjustable preload. Overall, the bike differs from the Classic 350 in these areas.

