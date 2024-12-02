New Delhi, December 2: Tesla's 2024 Holiday Update is bringing a lot of new features that will likely enhance the driving experience for Tesla owners. The annual update, led by Elon Musk's EV company, includes improvements like the Tesla app for Apple Watch. Additional highlights include new entertainment options, enhanced navigation features, and safety updates to make driving even more enjoyable and secure.

Elon Musk’s EV company Tesla has focused on technology improvements. The new features highlight Tesla’s to provide upgraded user experience with features like the ability to set arrival energy levels, save dashcam footage to your phone, and get interactive options on the Cybertruck. Tesla users can expect a smarter and personalised driving experience through the 2024 Tesla Holiday Update. Uber Rolls Out India’s First Water Transport Service in India With Shikara Bookings at Dal Lake in Srinagar Through Its App.

2024 Tesla Holiday Update Features

Tesla App on Apple Watch will enable users to use their watch as a phone key. The feature will allow users to check battery charge levels, open the frunk, and turn on climate control. Tesla owners can save Dashcam and Sentry Mode clips to their phones through the app. It will help them to save and share important moments captured by their vehicle's cameras. The stalkless Model 3 now has a feature called Autoshift that can automatically switch between Drive and Reverse. It can be helpful for tasks like parking in tight spaces or making multi-point turns. SiriusXM is also now available for Model 3, Model Y, and Cybertruck owners.

Tesla owners can set a preferred battery charge level for when they arrive at their destination with the new Set Arrival Energy at Destination feature. Tesla owners now will have a new feature called Set Arrival Energy at Destination. It will allow them to choose a specific battery charge level when they reach their destination. Users can plan ahead that their Tesla car has the right amount of charge left when they arrive. It can be useful for saving energy for return trips. The navigation has been upgraded to allow users to search along routes and view estimated detour times. The update also includes a Precipitation Map, which will allow users to view weather conditions on the map while checking the forecast for their destination. Bhavish Aggarwal Says Ola Will Open 4,000 EV Stores on December 20 Across India, Ola CEO Calls It Will Be ‘Biggest Single-Day Opening Ever’.

Safety features are enhanced with the introduction of Rear Cross Traffic Alert, which alerts drivers if pedestrians or vehicles are detected while reversing. The Cybertruck will also see improvements with customisable wraps and license plates with enhancements to its rear camera feed with a pinch to zoom in or out. Passengers can enjoy games from the backseat with the new Cybertruck Rear Arcade.

