Ashutosh Gowariker is one of the highly acclaimed directors of Bollywood. Before venturing into filmmaking, he had started his career as an actor. He had made his acting debut in 1984 with the film Holi. He even acted in popular TV serials such as CID, Woh, Circus, Aahat among others. Born to Ashok and Kishori Gowariker, today he celebrates his 58th birthday. Ashutosh Gowariker Talks About Lagaan’s Academy Awards Nomination, Says ‘The Experience of the Oscars Was Huge’.

Over the years, Ashutosh Gowariker has given Indian Cinema some of the finest films. From thriller to historical drama, he has given a varied range of movies to the audience. His films have featured the leading superstars of Bollywood. On the occasion of the iconic filmmaker’s birthday, let’s take a look at some of his best films that will always remain movie buffs’ favourite.

Lagaan

Starring Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh in the lead, the film written and directed by Gowariker, was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. It was the third Indian film to get such a nomination after Mother India and Salaam Bombay!

Swades

The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer has been considered a cult classic of Hindi Cinema. The actor’s role as Mohan Bhargava is considered one of his best to date. Cinematographer Mahesh Aney won at National Film Award for Best Cinematography.

Jodhaa Akbar

It’s an epic historical drama starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead. The critically acclaimed film won numerous awards including National Film Awards for Best Choreography for the song “Azeem-o-Shaan Shahenshah” that was choreographed by Chinni Prakash and Rekha Prakash.

Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey

The Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone starrer was based on Manini Chatterjee’s book Do and Die. Although the film was 174 minutes long, it received positive reviews from critics and even labelled the filmmaker as an earnest historian.

Mohenjo Daro

Gowariker teamed up with Hrithik Roshan once again for this period flick and Pooja Hegde was seen as the leading lady. The story revolved around one of the greatest ancient civilisations of the world, but largely centered on a love story.

These are some of the popular films helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker. We wish him a very happy birthday and look forward to see many more amazing projects from the iconic filmmaker.

