Coronavirus Outbreak: Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra Gets Postponed

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Be it films or events or shooting of any other projects, due to coronavirus outbreak in the country, filmmakers and producers have decided to postpone the film (which were supposed to be released in March) or stall the ongoing shoots. This action is been taken purely to contain the spread of COVID-19. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, the film that was scheduled to be released on March 20, is also getting pushed. Lead actors Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor have confirmed that Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar will not be releasing as per the scheduled date. Coronavirus Outbreak: Made in Heaven Season 2 Shoot Gets Postponed.

Yash Raj Films, the banner under which Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is produced, issued a statement that read, “Given the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country, we have decided to postpone the release of Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The health and safety of everyone is of utmost importance at this time.” Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor have also shared the same about the postponement of their upcoming flick. Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar Confirms the Postponement of his Next Due to Coronavirus Outbreak.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Postponed

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the country, the statement government has issued orders of closing down of theatres until further notice. This is done as a precautionary measure in order to contain the spread of the virus. With Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar it was the third time that Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra have teamed up for a film after Ishaqzaade and Namaste England.