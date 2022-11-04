Double XL starring Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles is finally out at the theatres. Directed by Satramm Ramani, the movie is slice-of-life comedy drama which highlights reality in fun way. The story of the flick revolves around the journey of two plus-size women Rajshree Trivedi from Meerut and Saira Khanna from New Delhi where they navigate society's beauty standards. Now, early reviews of the movie are out and they do not look pleasing enough. Here, check out what critics have to say about Double XL below. Double XL Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha’s Film!

News18: "The flawed script also results in bad performances. Sonakshi, with her distracting lip piercing, fails to evoke empathy for her or even root for her. On the other hand, Huma saves the film to an extent with her convincing play as a small town girl struggling to keep her hopes alive. Zaheer oscillates between a wannabe Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan from the ’90s as he tries to woo Sonakshi in the film which was sour to the eye after a point."

HT: "Post a truly baffling interval moment involving a cameo from a famous retired cricketer with inexplicable hair extensions walking in, in slow motion, Double XL transforms into what can only be described as a sci-fi movie. I swear to you, time stood still. " Double XL Trailer: Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha Wants to Excel in Their Career but Proudly With Their XXL Figure (Watch Video).

India Today: "Double XL has its heart in the right place but it falters in its execution and writing. Watch it if you have been thirsting for a good Huma Qureshi performance."

TOI: "As a concept, Double XL is refreshing and relevant. It sure takes guts on the part of the makers and the actors to weave a story around the subject. However, mediocre writing and average execution scales down the film’s original potential."

