Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Shares Late Actor's Throwback Pics Interacting with School Kids and Principal During Their Farmhouse Visit

Irrfan Kha Interacting with School Kids and Principal (Photo Credits: Instagram))

The late Irrfan Khan's son Babil has shared some beautiful moments from the acclaimed actor's life. Babil shared a gamut of pictures of Irrfan surrounded by school children. In the image, Irrfan is seen wearing a hat, sunglasses, shirt and jeans as he interacts with the young children. "I thought might as well. Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Shares Video of His Father Taking a Dip in Ice-Cold Water (Watch Video)

Whenever it was farmhouse time for him, these kids and the school principal would show up to meet," Babil captioned the image. Actor Ishaan Khatter commented: "Precious". Babil had recently shared a video of Irrfan taking a dip in ice-cold water. Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Shares a Heavenly Toon In His Father’s Memory and It’ll Surely Make You Smile (View Post)

Check Out Instagram Post of Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil

Irrfan breathed his last on April 29 at the age of 54. He was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection earlier the same week. However, he succumbed to his ailment.