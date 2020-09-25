Actress Jacqueline Fernandez finally got to meet her mother after almost 10 months, and she is overjoyed. Jacqueline shared a string of videos on Instagram Stories with her mother. The first clip features the actress' mother, Kim, ironing clothes. Jacqueline wrote on the picture: "Mummy's here!!!" Jacqueline Fernandez Woke Up Like This and We Are Stunned!

The mother-daughter duo also indulged in some filter fun. Jacqueline also was seen asking her mother how her workout went. On one video she wrote: "Mum it's been 10 months I haven't seen you." Jacqueline Fernandez Looks Dreamy Chic in This Newest Photoshoot, Her Hand Painted Dress Is on Our Lust List!

Jacqueline will next be seen in the horror-comedy "Bhoot Police", directed by Pawan Kripalani, who has helmed thrillers like "Phobia" and "Ragini MMS" in the past. The cast also includes Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 25, 2020 07:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).