Karan Johar's Singing Gives Headache to Yash and Roohi, Check Out Hilarious Video!

Yash and Roohi (Photo Credits: Insta)

Karan Johar is back with another fresh video starring his twins, Yash and Roohi. While yesterday, we saw Yash getting confused and mistaking a locker for washing machine. And today looks like Karan's two kids are in no mood to listen. Well, the latest video shared by the filmmaker sees the little munchkins in their papa's closet where the brother-sister can be seen busy listening to music and all they don't want is Karan to sing. In the clip, Yash and Roohi yell at KJo for humming Hindi songs. Don't believe us, then read the story ahead. Karan Johar Treats Fans With A Glimpse Of His Tijori, Yash Confuses It As A Washing Machine (Watch Video).

In the new video shared, we first see Roohi adjusting a tune on a Caravan where the director interrupts and tells her to not play the modern radio but instead he will sing and entertain. Karan starts singing 'Chaudhvin Ka Chand', to which his girl stops him instantly. Yash and Roohi then tell him that his voice gives them a headache and so he should stop singing. Well, known to be a 'koshish karne walo ki haar nai hoti' type of a man, KJo again starts singing 'Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein', to which his kids shout at him and how. Fed Up and Leaving: Karan Johar’s Kids Yash and Roohi Are in No Mood for His Quarantine Videos Anymore!

Check Out The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram No appreciation for my singing #lockdownwiththejohars A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on May 7, 2020 at 11:49pm PDT

Well, this video is cracking us up and how. Right from the kids swag to Karan's humble sorry and laugh, everything is so ah-mazing in the clip. All in all, this series, courtesy the Johars is literally bringing a wide smile on fans' faces. Stay tuned to LatestLY!