Madhuri Dixit Nene Teaches Her Son Arin Kathak Moves and We're Loving How This Mother-Son Duo is Spending Their Quarantine (Watch Video)

Quarantine has forced celebrities to spend their time at home in the most creative manner. While some are busy acing their culinary skills, we have also seen a few celebs cleaning their houses. Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene though has been making the most of this time by indulging herself in some dance practice. The Bollywood actress took to Instagram to share an amazing video where she was seen doing a dance rehearsal while her son Arin was seen playing Tabla. Given how we have always been floored by Madhuri Dixit's moves in films, this new post is a total treat. Madhuri Dixit's Greek Fan Dances on her Songs to Get Away From Coronavirus Stress, Actress Shares Love Saying 'Let's Make the Most of This Time'.

While the video starts with Madhuri rehearsing her moves, later in the video we see her son joining her for a dance and it is amazing. Sharing the amazing post, Madhuri wrote, "Quarantine is making all of us do things that we’ve always wanted to. Watch till the end to find out what I have always wanted to do." We have to say this is the cutest mother-son quarantine time post we have seen. It's lovely to see Madhuri and Arin stand beside each other as they practise Kathak footwork. Throwback Thursday! Madhuri Dixit Flaunts Her Gorgeous Smile in This Timeless Picture.

Check Out the Video Here:

The video received a lot of love from Madhuri's fans as well as other celebrities. Mouni Roy commenting on the post dropped heart emojis for the same. Prior to this, Madhuri had also shared a cute video where she could be seen cuddling her adorable dog. She had captioned it as, "The one who’s always by my side, my favourite dancing partner ... My mellow Carmelo."