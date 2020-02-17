Mr India Reboot Gets A Greenlight! Director Ali Abbas Zafar Announces Trilogy

Mr India, Ali Abbas Zafar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Finally, fans of the superhero genre can see a ray of hope in Bollywood. Of course, we have the Krrish movies, but there is so much more that can be done. Now, Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar has announced that he is developing a superhero trilogy. As per reports, this might be a universe of various characters coming together. The trilogy will mainly be taking the story forward of an iconic superhero from the '90s. Mr India is back in town, guys. Mr India was a hit film by Shekhar Kapur, featuring Anil Kapoor playing the titular superhero with invisibility. Check Out 32 Interesting Facts About Mr India.

We are wondering if Anil Kapoor will reprise his role. Also, we wonder if this is the same superhero movie that Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif were rumoured to be a part of at different times. But Ali has clarified in his tweet that no casting choice has been made so far.

Ali wrote, "Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins!"

Check Out Ali's Tweet Here:

Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins! — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) February 17, 2020

Let us not forget about the Brahmastra trilogy, whose first movie will come out this year in December. The Dharma Productions venture, starring Ranbir Kapoor, has been long rumoured to be a superhero fantasy film. We will learn more about it as the release date approaches. This Brahamstra Universe Vs Mr India Universe might become India's DC vs Marvel, if the makers play their cards right.