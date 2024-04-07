As the joyous festival of Navratri draws near, there's a palpable sense of excitement in the air, filling hearts with anticipation and smiles. To celebrate the occasion, Bollywood have some tracks which are perfect to groove on. From the evergreen ''Chogada'' to the soul-stirring ''Sun Sajni'' and the lively ''Dholida''. From eternal classics that have ignited countless Navratri nights to fresh chart-toppers making their debut in the festive scene, these tracks promise to set the perfect musical backdrop for your celebrations. Different Types of Navratri and Their Dates in 2024: From Chaitra Navratri to Sharad Navratri, Know How Many Times Navaratri Festival Is Being Celebrated in India.

Let's create cherished memories together, swaying to the rhythm of happiness, and making this Navratri a truly unforgettable celebration! Get ready to dance and rejoice, as LatestLY brings you a handpicked selection of songs. Chaitra Navratri 2024 Full Calendar: From Ghatasthapana to Ram Navami; Check Start and End Dates of Vasantha Navaratri Celebration.

"Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje" - From The Movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

This energetic song features Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan dancing to the beats of the dhol during Navratri celebrations. The catchy rhythm and colourful choreography make it a favourite among dancers during the festival.

"Chogada Tara" - From The Movie Loveyatri

"Chogada Tara" is a peppy Garba track that gained immense popularity during Navratri. It has a traditional Gujarati folk feel with modern beats, making it a must-play at Navratri events.

"Nagada Sang Dhol" - From The Movie Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, "Nagada Sang Dhol" is a high-energy Garba song that captures the essence of Navratri festivities. The pounding beats of the dhol and the graceful dance moves reflect the joy and enthusiasm of the festival.

"Udi Udi Jaye" - From the Movie Raees

"Udi Udi Jaye" is a lively song that celebrates the spirit of Navratri with its upbeat music and colourful visuals. Set against the backdrop of the Gujarat kite festival during Navratri, the song showcases the beauty of the festival through its vibrant choreography and festive atmosphere.

"Dandiya Aatamum Aada" - From the movie Kadhalar Dhinam (Tamil)

Though originally a Tamil song, "Dandiya Aatamum Aada" has gained popularity across India during Navratri celebrations. It features Sonali Bendre and Kunal Singh dancing to the upbeat rhythms of AR Rahman.

Bollywood Navratri songs are more than just music; they're the heartbeat of the festival. From "Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje" to "Chogada Tara," they bring people together, infusing celebrations with the warmth of human connection and the joy of togetherness.

