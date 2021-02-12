Priyanka Chopra Jonas is fabulous and kind. She's that actress from the tinsel town, who is always active on social media and supports the right people at the right time. Recently, the global icon took to her Twitter and reviewed Neha Dhupia's short film Step Out. The Quantico star tagged Dhupia's film an 'amazing piece of work'. Looks like the desi girl is simply impressed with the movie as it deals with a gripping premise of domestic violence during the lockdown. BAFTA Awards 2021: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Competes With Other Nominees to Secure a Nomination for Best Supporting Actress for The White Tiger, Sister Parineeti Chopra Cheers!

Taking to the micro-blogging site, PeeCee praised Neha and her 11-minute short film. "I love it when people take charge of their lives," she wrote. To which, Dhupia was quick to react and thanked Priyanka for her kind words. We love this woman supporting another woman vibe on social media. And also, after looking at PCJ's message for Neha, we are sure gonna to watch Step Out. Neha Dhupia Wishes Hubby Angad Bedi On His Birthday With Their Romantic Pics From The Beach!

Priyanka Chopra:

I love it when people take charge of their lives. Here’s an amazing piece of work. I’m so proud of you @NehaDhupia. This is really good! Check it out everyone and STEP OUT of your comfort zone.https://t.co/M3AZt9TA8k pic.twitter.com/ktzXW4I8cJ — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 12, 2021

Neha Dhupia:

Priyankaaaa ... what can I say . You my love are all heart. Thank you for making time and thank you for your kind words ... this means the world to me ❤️❤️❤️ @priyankachopra @BigGirlPvtLtd https://t.co/AbRH6WMD1l — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) February 12, 2021

For the one's who haven't watched the short film yet, it's a brilliant work where Neha plays the role of Dr Rekha, a psychiatrist and is helmed by Hridaye A Nagpal. Talking about Priyanka, she is currently busy promoting her memoir Unfinished and was last seen in The White Tiger. Stay tuned!

