Filmy buffs got not chill when they stumbled upon the reports of the sequel of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. The romantic drama starring R Madhavan and Dia Mirza was ultra popular between the early 2000's die hard romantics. Naturally, the demand for the sequel was on since forever. So, these reports added as fuel to the fire. And finally, lead actor, 'Maddy' has reacted to all that! R Madhavan and Dia Mirza to Reunite for Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein Sequel?.

He took to Twitter to say, "# RHTDM ..Guysss ...been reading rumors about the sequel .. and hoping it’s true-cause I have no idea about this .. just praying that someone somewhere has an age appropriate script for Dia and I -varna अब madhav shastri बनना तो hathi को चड्डी पहनाने ke बराबर है." Check out the tweet below.

R Madhavan's Tweet:

# RHTDM ..Guysss ...been reading rumors about the sequel .. 🤞🤞🤞and hoping it’s true-cause I have no idea about this 🙈🙈.. just praying that someone somewhere has an age appropriate script for Dia and I -varna अब madhav shastri बनना तो hathi को चड्डी पहनाने ke बराबर है🙈🙈😆। pic.twitter.com/dKYOMEcccA — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) June 24, 2020

In case you never read those rumours, a source had told mid-day, "The makers toyed with some concepts, on and off, over the years. Only now have they found a script that has appealed to everyone and seems a natural progression to the lives of Maddy and Reena (the characters essayed by Madhavan and Mirza respectively). The script is in the final stage of development.” Well, as we can see Maddy definitely has no clue about the same and we can only hope like him, that there is indeed something happening on that front!

