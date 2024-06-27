Deepika Padukone recently attended the Kalki 2898 AD pre-release event in Mumbai. The mom-to-be looked oozed pregnancy glow in a body-hugging black dress paired with high heels. However, the actress's fashion choice sparked controversy, with fans questioning her decision to wear heels at the event. The actress is due in three months and will be embracing motherhood in September. Heeramandi actress Richa Chadha, who is in her ninth month of pregnancy, responded to the trolls and came out supporting Deepika Padukone. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Starcast Salary: Prabhas Takes Home the Biggest Paycheck; Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan Receive Same Amount for Nag Ashwin’s Sci-Fi Film.

An influencer made a reel on Instagram backing Deepika Padukone and said that the mom-to-be has the right to choose her comfort and she does not need anyone to tell her what she should be wearing. Chadha, who is also pregnant, commented under the video and wrote, "No uterus, no gyaan" (no uterus, no opinion). Richa, on the other hand, is expecting her first child with hubby Ali Fazal. The couple made their pregnancy announcement in February with a post on social media. The couple posted a picture that read, "1+1+3." ‘Kalki 2898 AD’: From Dulquer Salmaan to Vijay Deverakonda, All Major Cameos in Prabhas- Deepika Padukone’s Film, Explained! (SPOILER ALERT).

Deepika Padukone at ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Pre-Release Event

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Richa Chadha Comes Out in Support of Deepika Padukone

richa chadda being pregnant herself extends supports to deepika padukone against silly remarks on her by commenting on an influencer reel, kudos to both🤰🏻🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/9itGUaktDF — justlikethat (@justlikethatM) June 25, 2024

Deepika Padukone's Kalki 2898 AD, co-starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, hit the big screens today (June 27). She also has Singham Again with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh. On the other hand, Richa Chadha was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

