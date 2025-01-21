Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Lilavati Hospital on January 21, six days after undergoing surgery following a stabbing incident at his Bandra residence. As per Filmyfanatics, Saif and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with their two children, Taimur and Jeh, are expected to move back to their former home, Fortune Heights, in Bandra. This relocation comes as a decision to ensure a safer, more secure environment for the family while Saif recovers. The move also reflects the family’s desire to embrace a peaceful, distraction-free atmosphere as they rally around Saif during this challenging time. As per reports, Fortune Heights, offering advanced security features, will replace the family’s current residence at Satguru Sharan, located just 500 metres away. The relocation is supported by increased measures from Mumbai Police, providing 24/7 surveillance, and prioritising the family's safety and well-being following recent incidents. Saif Ali Khan Attacked at Home: Where Is the Bandra Residence of Bollywood Actor? Know All About Satguru Sharan Luxury Apartments in the Heart of Mumbai.

Saif Ali Khan Relocates to Old Bandra Residence With Kareena and Kids After Hospital Recovery

Kareena has reportedly instructed the family's domestic staff to handle the move smoothly, ensuring the children are comfortably settled in the new space.

After the January 16 incident, CCTV cameras were installed at Saif Ali Khan's Bandra residence to bolster security. This measure aims to ensure the safety of the family following the attack, providing extra surveillance at their home in response to the unsettling events. Old Video of Saif Ali Khan Saying ‘Hamare Bedroom Mein Aa Jayeaye’ Goes Viral After Actor’s Discharge From Hospital Post Stabbing Incident.

CCTV Installed

#WATCH | Mumbai: CCTV cameras are being installed at the residence of actor Saif Ali Khan Khan was stabbed by an intruder at his residence, in the early morning of January 16. pic.twitter.com/6Y9p2sF2ne — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2025

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Statement After Saif Ali Khan's Stabbing Incident

Following the attack, Saif’s wife Kareena Kapoor issued a statement, “It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage. While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family. I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time.”

