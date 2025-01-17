Saif Ali Khan, suffering from six stab wounds, was rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on January 16 after a brutal knife attack. The actor was attacked inside his Bandra home while attempting to protect his children and staff from the intruder. Police confirmed the assailant had entered the house with the intent to commit burglary. Bhajan Singh Rana, the 47-year-old auto-rickshaw driver who took Saif to the hospital, spoke to ABP News, describing how he became a witness to the horrifying attack. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Actor's House Carpenter Waris Ali Salmani Detained by Mumbai Police for Interrogation (Watch Video).

Rickshaw Driver Bhajan Singh Rana Shares Details of Transporting Saif Ali Khan to Hospital

Bhajan Singh Ratna revealed that initially, he didn't recognise the injured actor was Saif Ali Khan."I suddenly heard a sound from the gate. A lady was screaming help from near the main gate saying rickshaw (stop the rickshaw). Initially, I didn't know he was Saif Ali Khan and thought of it as a normal assault case," Rana said. "He (Saif Ali Khan) walked towards me himself and sat in the auto. He was in an injured state. A small child and one more person was with him," he added.

Watch Auto Driver Bhajan Singh Rana's Video:

Despite suffering severe injuries, including stab wounds to his neck, stomach, and back, Saif Ali Khan remained remarkably calm in those critical moments. As he boarded the rickshaw, the actor immediately turned to the driver, Bhajan and asked, "Kitna time lagega (How much time will it take to reach the hospital)?" Rana recalled this moment during his interview.

Bhajan Singh Rana on Saif Ali Khan's Injuries

Auto-rickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana also talked about the actor's condition and injuries. "His white kurta turned red, and there was a lot of blood loss. Even after getting out of the rickshaw, he (Saif) walked on his own. It seemed like he was bleeding profusely. When he stepped out, all I could see was red—it was blood everywhere. There were three people in total. I didn't take any fare to take them to the hospital. Saif Ali Khan was not scared. He got out of the auto calmly," he told the channel. Rana added it took him around 8-10 minutes to reach the hospital.

The stabbing incident involving Saif Ali Khan, leaving him with multiple wounds, has shocked everyone. The attack, carried out by a knife-wielding intruder, is under investigation by authorities. Khan remains stable and is receiving treatment at Lilavati Hospital while police continue their search for the assailant.

