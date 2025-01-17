A carpenter (Waris Ali Salmani), who worked at Saif Ali Khan's Bandra residence in Mumbai, has been detained in connection with the stabbing incident involving the actor during a robbery attempt at his home. In a video shared by Filmgyan, a woman could be seen confirming to media that her husband, the carpenter, has been called in for questioning by the police regarding the attack. "Mere husband ko bulaya puch taach ke liye," she says in the video. However, an official confirmation on this news is still awaited. For the unaware, the incident took place on January 16, when an intruder entered Saif's home and stabbed him multiple times during the burglary attempt. The police are actively investigating the matter to determine the full details of the attack. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Mumbai Police Confirms Detained Man Has No Connection to Actor’s Knife Attack.

Saif Ali Khan's House Carpenter Detained Over Stabbing Incident

Woman Confirms Her Husband (Carpenter) Has Been Detained by Police for Interrogation

