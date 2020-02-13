Sara Ali Khan Talks About Her Crush Again, It's Not Kartik Aaryan but Karisma Kapoor

Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan and her crushes have always made headlines. Firstly, when she called Kartik Aaryan her crush on her debut on Koffee with Karan, the entire universe, including Ranveer Singh, conspired to get them together. That did not work out, it seems, despite the fact that these two worked together in a movie, Love Aaj Kal, that releases on February 14, 2020. But, now, Sara has opened up about another crush of hers. Karisma Kapoor. Sorry to use the really fun vibe to lead into this story about platonic love. Coolie No 1 Poster Picture: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan Make For a Beautiful Couple In This Mass Entertainer!

Sara will be stepping into the shoes of the '90s glam diva Karisma Kapoor, in the remake of the film, Coolie No 1, with Varun Dhawan taking up Govinda's role from the original. Sara and Varun are also ought to recreate the magic of 90s songs like 'Main To Raste Ja Raha Tha' and 'Husn Hai Suhana'. The Kedarnath actress has confessed that she loves Karisma Kapoor-songs. Well, she is a '90s kid, so it would be news if she did not like those songs. Love Aaj Kal Quick Movie Review: The '90s Love Story Scores Over the 2020 Romance in Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's Film.

In an interview with Times of India, talking about working on the upcoming remake, Sara said, "David sir’s set is like a fireball of energy. It's like, you know, back to the '90s. So it's been a real fun time on that set."

"I personally have a very big crush on Karisma Kapoor. I love her songs. And I'm so excited that I've had the opportunity to recreate that," she added.

In the same interview, Sara also said that she feels privileged to be working with great directors like Imtiaz Ali, David Dhawan and Aanand L Rai. The actress has been cast alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in Rai's Atrangi Re, which will release on Valentine's 2021.