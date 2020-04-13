Satish Kaushik Birthday Special: 5 Comedy Scenes Of Satish Kaushik That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

Satish Kaushik in Mr India and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Satish Kaushik is one of the most hilarious actors of Indian Cinema. An FTII and NSD graduate, Kaushik has been part of some of the best movies of those times. Although he has done a range of characters, it is his comic flair that has managed to outshine all others. Be it Calendar in Mr India or Muthu Swamy in Sajan Chale Sasural, he was simply fantastic. But it was his involvement with Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron which gave a big thrust to his career. He also co-wrote the film and played the character of Ashok, the dim-wit secretary of Pankaj Kapur. Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla’s Tere Naam Will Have a Sequel, Confirms Director Satish Kaushik

In a column for Rediff, Kaushik wrote, "I was not part of the actors' repertoire of JBDY. But when I was writing, I would wonder which role should I forward my name for. Naseeruddin Shah and Ravi Baswani were already finalised. To my luck, when we were improvising the telephone scene, I performed the role of Tarneja's assistant Ashok. That turned out to be a very funny scene. Ashok's role had not been finalised. Kundan liked my comic timing, and Ranjit immediately suggested my name."

Since then he has cracked us in up lot of films and here are some of the most hilarious scenes from his movies.

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron

It has to start from Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron. This telephone scene between Kaushik and Shah is still considered the funniest of them all.

Mr India

Although our favourite moment of Kaushik in Mr India is the song that he sings as his introduction, this scene is the immediate second. Just hear the conversation between Anil Kapoor and him. No funny sounds in the background to illicit laughter...just a usual banter.

Ram Lakhan

'Kashiram, Jai Jai Ram!' even we knew what to say everytime Anupam Kher would call out 'Kashiram'! This scene will explain why!

Deewana Mastana

Satish Kaushik played a contract killer but with no productive outcome. Just check out this scene.

Haseena Maan Jayegi

'Lijiye to sahi, kahiye to sahi' we can go on and on and still won't get it right like him.

Satish Kaushik celebrates his birthday today and these days, his acts in movies have become quite scarce. We hope that changes in the coming times.