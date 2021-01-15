Actress Shilpa Shetty on Friday gave a sneak peek of her hydroponic or soil-less farm to fans. Shilpa revealed that she has grown vegetables of her salad in just 25 days in the farm, which is her newfound passion. Sharing a video of her farm on Instagram, she wrote: "They say, ‘you are what you eat'. So, when I found a way to make my food cleaner, I jumped at it. Now, I have my own little Hydroponic farm in our backyard and we've managed to produce our own salad in 25 days." Shilpa Shetty Birthday Special: Workout And Diet of The Bollywood Actress That Helps Her Stay In Best Shape Always (Watch Videos).

Explaining the meaning of hydroponic farming, Shilpa added: "For those of you who don't know what Hydroponic Farming is, here's something for you: The science of soil-less gardening is called hydroponics. It basically involves growing healthy plants without the use of a traditional soil medium by using a nutrient like a mineral-rich water solution instead. A plant just needs to select nutrients, some water, and sunlight to grow." Shilpa Shetty, the Neo Ethnic Chic Muse of Anamika Khanna!.

Check Out The Video:

The actress also revealed the salad ingredients that she has grown in the farm: "And just like that, we have bok choy, mint, lettuce, kale, basil, and so many more greens to devour. Very few things feel as wonderful as seeing your passion come to fruition." Shilpa said in the video that she enjoys talking to her plants and even kisses them! She also advised her followers to practice hydroponic farming and grow vegetables for their salad.

