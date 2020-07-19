While Mumbai as a city is finally getting back on track, one development at a time, Soha Ali Khan and family are busy enjoying the freedom post three months of lockdown. Many B-town celebrities are finally stepping out of their apartments and enjoying their city strolls while keeping all the safety guidelines and protocols in mind. With face masks becoming a new norm, celebs aren't refraining from displaying their responsible side. The weekly Sunday strolls are back for many families and Soha's no exception. Kunal Kemmu Beautifully Captures Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in a Gorgeous Picture, Calls Them Two Halves Of His Heart.

The pretty actress earlier took to her Instagram account to share a happy picture from her recent Sunday stroll. The picture had her hubby Kunal Kemmu enjoying an afternoon walk with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and their pet dog. Soha was also a part of it but she was busy clicking their pictures while they admired the beautiful day. Soha's social media account often gives us a chance to peek into their happy life and gush about Inaaya's adorable, playful moments.

Check Out Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's New Picture

View this post on Instagram Sunday strolling @khemster2 A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Jul 19, 2020 at 1:17am PDT

Speaking about how she and Kareena are ensuring that Inaaya and Taimur get to be in each other's company more often, Soha in her interaction with Bombay Times said, "We want Taimur and Inaaya to spend time with each other, they have to interact with kids their age. Inaaya is two-and-a-half years old and Taimur is just nine months older than her. Under normal circumstances, they would have been going to school and learning from their classmates. But, since that’s not possible, we decided to have a family reunion and luckily, we all stay close by." Adorable, we must say.

