On the 57th birth anniversary of Sridevi, fans took to social media to pay homage to the late Bollywood superstar. From sharing Sridevi's iconic scenes and songs from her films to uploading her pictures, fans flooded social media with tributes on Thursday. "Remembering a legend and forever acting queen #Sridevi on her birth anniversary. There will never be another actress on par with her," a user tweeted. Janhvi Kapoor Remembers Her Mother Sridevi On Her 57th Birth Anniversary (View Pic)

'Her contribution to our film industry can't be forgotten," another one wrote. Sridevi died aged 54 in February 2018, after accidentally drowning in a bathtub in a Dubai hotel. Her elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor earlier took to social media and posted a black and white picture on Instagram, where she hugs her mother. Sridevi Birth Anniversary: 5 Movies of the Legendary Actress That We Wouldn’t Mind Getting Remake Treatment

Remembering the Super-Talented, Padma Shri Awardee Sridevi

Remembering Padmashri #Sridevi , She’s elegant, she's irreplaceable, she’s a powerhouse of talent & and she's iconic actress!💞 Remembering our @SrideviBKapoor on her 57th birth anniversary.💐 pic.twitter.com/CImjUKrFUy — ʜAʀDɪK ʀAVɪɴDʀA YASʜWAɴTʀAO (@HardikYashwant1) August 12, 2020

Remembering The Legend

Remembering Sridevi Ji on her Birth anniversary!!♥️ A Legend. A Superstar. pic.twitter.com/0niGoJ3FvD — Live In Frames (@LiveInFrames) August 13, 2020

Presenting You, The Epitome of Beauty, Sridevi

Remembering Legendary Actress 'Epitome of Beauty' Padma Shree #Sridevi Garu on her Birth Anniversary Started her career as child artist and did more than 300 films in various languages and became Lady Superstar Your Top 5 favourite films of her ? #SrideviLivesForever pic.twitter.com/bNX1zVYc3H — TeluguCinemaHistory (@CineLoversTFI) August 13, 2020

Sridevi, We Miss You!

Remembering Thalivi Sridevi garu on her Birth Anniversary! 🙏🏻💕. I literally miss her on screens! You will be missed ma'am! 💖👑✨. @SrideviBKapoor 🙏🏻💖✨👑💜❤💜❤💜❤💜❤ pic.twitter.com/wtoKjJDMX7 — srimedhajoddirajuofficial (@oddirajusc) August 13, 2020

Sridevi's Performance In Sadma With Kamal Haasan

Remembering One Of The Greatest Actress Of India On Her Birth Anniversary..! Her Performance In Sadma Along With Kamal Haasan 👏 HBD #Sridevi..pic.twitter.com/t5sTJFSyC0 — Sid | ಸಿದ್ಧಾರ್ಥ್ | (@Kohlis_albion) August 13, 2020

"I love you mumma," Janhvi captioned the image.

