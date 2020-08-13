On the 57th birth anniversary of Sridevi, fans took to social media to pay homage to the late Bollywood superstar. From sharing Sridevi's iconic scenes and songs from her films to uploading her pictures, fans flooded social media with tributes on Thursday. "Remembering a legend and forever acting queen #Sridevi on her birth anniversary. There will never be another actress on par with her," a user tweeted. Janhvi Kapoor Remembers Her Mother Sridevi On Her 57th Birth Anniversary (View Pic)

'Her contribution to our film industry can't be forgotten," another one wrote. Sridevi died aged 54 in February 2018, after accidentally drowning in a bathtub in a Dubai hotel. Her elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor earlier took to social media and posted a black and white picture on Instagram, where she hugs her mother. Sridevi Birth Anniversary: 5 Movies of the Legendary Actress That We Wouldn’t Mind Getting Remake Treatment

Remembering the Super-Talented, Padma Shri Awardee Sridevi

Remembering The Legend

Presenting You, The Epitome of Beauty, Sridevi

Sridevi, We Miss You!

Sridevi's Performance In Sadma With Kamal Haasan

"I love you mumma," Janhvi captioned the image.

