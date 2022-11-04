Tabu is one of the most versatile actresses of Indian Cinema. The actress who has turned 51 today has left an impressive mark on the audience with her performances. In a career spanning more than three decades, she has played unconventional characters. Her impeccable performances have rewarded her with prestigious awards. She is the recipient of two National Film Awards for Best Actress. Drishyam 2: Twitterati Lauds Trailer of Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu’s Film; Hails the Suspense Thriller as ‘Fantastic’.

Tabu has entertained the audience by taking up a varied range of characters and that includes in both mainstream and independent cinema. The 51-year-old, who is regarded as one of the most accomplished actresses in India, has acted in regional films as well, which includes Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. On the occasion of Tabu’s birthday, let’s take a look at her best performances over the years. 21 Years of Chandni Bar: Madhur Bhandarkar Celebrates His Film With Tabu, Atul Kulkarni, Shares Throwback Pics From Sets.

Maachis – Her performance as a young woman, Virendar Kaur aka Veeran, affected by the Punjab insurgency was simply outstanding.

Hum Saath-Saath Hain – A family drama that showcases how a joint family, known for its bonding and values, later grows apart after a misunderstanding. Tabu essays the character of the eldest daughter-in-law of the Chaturvedi family.

Chandni Bar – Cinephiles were stunned to watch Tabu essaying the role of a bar dancer named Mumtaz, who ends up working at a bar owing to unfortunate circumstances.

Drishyam – Here she was seen as a police officer, who is also a mother of a young lad, ends up investigating his case after she realizes he has gone missing and arrests the accused family on suspicion of her son’s death.

Andhadhun – Tabu pulled off the role of a murderess with sheer perfection. She left everyone stunned with her character, who could go to any length due to selfishness.

