Vidya Balan (born on January 1, 1979) celebrates her 46th birthday today. Acclaimed for her extraordinary versatility, she has consistently defied cinematic conventions, building a filmography rich in critically lauded works such as Parineeta (2005), The Dirty Picture (2011), Kahaani (2012), Tumhari Sulu (2017), Sherni (2021) among others. A recipient of the prestigious National Film Award, Vidya recently impressed audiences with her nuanced performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. On her special day, let's uncover some lesser-known facets of this exceptional actress's dynamic persona. ‘I’m Loving It’: Vidya Balan Relishes ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ Success With INR 200 Crore, Calls It Her ‘Biggest’ Hit Till Date.

Master's Degree

Few are aware that Vidya Balan is not only a celebrated actress but also an intellectually accomplished individual. She completed her education at St Xavier's College in Mumbai, where she explored the nuances of Sociology and earned a Bachelor's degree. Her intellectual curiosity, however, was far from satiated. Motivated by a relentless pursuit of knowledge, she furthered her studies with a Master’s in Sociology from the prestigious University of Mumbai and solidified her academic foundation.

Role in 'Hum Paanch'

While Parineeta served as Vidya Balan's cinematic debut, her journey into the entertainment landscape predates this milestone. Prior to her Bollywood ascendancy, she graced the small screen, captivating audiences as Radhika Mathur (a character who used a hearing aid) in the sitcom Hum Paanch. The series, a resounding success that graced television screens from 1995 to 2006, boasted a stellar ensemble cast, including luminaries such as Ashok Saraf, Shoma Anand, Bhairavi Raichura, and Vandana Pathak. Kolkata International Film Festival 2024: Vidya Balan and R Balki To Attend the 30th Edition of KIFF at Sisir Mancha in West Bengal.

Vidya Balan's Instagram Account

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

Non-Successful Malayalam Debut

Vidya Balan was cast as the female lead opposite Mohanlal in her Malayalam debut film Chakram. After completing the first schedule, she signed multiple other projects. However, Chakram was never released, and it was ultimately deemed a failure. Similarly, her Malayalam film Kalari Vikraman was completed but never saw the light of day, hindering the early phase of her career.

First Audition

It’s reported that during Vidya Balan's very first audition, her sister was the one who meticulously did her makeup. At that time, Vidya also posed for a photoshoot, donning elaborate, fashionable attire. This marked the beginning of her remarkable journey, where even the smallest details reflected her dedication.

Dream Role

Do you know what Balan’s dream role is? It’s to portray the iconic Charlie Chaplin on screen one day. She’s been deeply inspired by the late Sridevi’s remarkable performance as Chaplin in Mr India. Vidya hopes to recreate that magic in her own way. Imagine her bringing Chaplinesque comedy to life with a modern twist! It would be a visual and emotional treat for audiences everywhere.

Here's wishing Vidya Balan a happy birthday from team LatestLY!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2025 12:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).