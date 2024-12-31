Sanjay Gupta ended 2024 on an angry note, and the reason for his frustration was Telugu producer Naga Vamsi - known for films like Tillu Square, Guntur Kaaram, and Lucky Baskhar. The issue stemmed from a few viral clips of the Galatta Plus roundtable, moderated by senior critic Baradwaj Rangan, where Naga Vamsi was seen clashing with producer Boney Kapoor over the perceived dominance of Telugu cinema over Bollywood. This debate gained traction after Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 recently became the highest-grossing Indian film domestically. Aamir Khan Wishes Allu Arjun on ‘Blockbuster Success’ of ‘Pushpa 2’ After Film Surpasses INR 1700 Crore Worldwide at Box Office!

In the roundtable video, Boney Kapoor expressed his views on the unique markets for different segments of Indian cinema. He remarked, "Telugu films have a unique market in the US, Tamil films have a unique market in Singapore and Malaysia." However, Naga Vamsi frequently interrupted Kapoor, insisting on making his argumentative points. Many, including producer-director Sanjay Gupta, found his behaviour arguably disruptive and rude.

At one point, Naga Vamsi criticised Bollywood’s content, saying, "One thing, sir, you have to accept this - it might sound really harsh. We South Indians have changed the way you (Bollywood) look at cinema. You were stuck making films for Bandra and Juhu. You witnessed a change with Baahubali, RRR, Animal, and Jawan.” Notably, Baradwaj Rangan mentioned Stree 2 during the conversation, but the film was dismissed.

Vamsi continued arguing that the biggest box office successes in the Hindi market were made by South Indian filmmakers, listing titles like Baahubali, RRR, KGF 2, Kalki 2898 AD, and Pushpa 2: The Rule. Interestingly, his list included the KGF films, which are Kannada productions directed by Prashanth Neel - a point not lost on many observers. Year-Ender 2024: Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’, Jr NTR’s ‘Devara’, Prabhas’ ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ – Check Out 10 Highest-Grossing Movies at Box Office in India This Year!

Watch the Full Roundtable Video Here:

As these clips went viral, Sanjay Gupta voiced his displeasure over Naga Vamsi’s dismissive comments about Bollywood and his perceived disrespect towards Boney Kapoor.

Sanjay Gupta's Posts on Naga Vamsi

'Who is this obnoxious guy'

Who is this obnoxious guy sitting next to a senior producer like Boney Ji and deriding him with his fake vanity? Look at his body language and disgusting attitude. 4/5 hits dene se yeh Bollywood ke baap nahin bane na banienge. https://t.co/WhG232dG5r — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) December 31, 2024

'Learn to Value Respect'

Would he have the guts to sit in front of senior Producers like Allu Arvind Sir or Suresh Babu Sir and speak to them in this manner pointing his fingers in their face. Learn to value RESPECT before SUCCESS. https://t.co/ec7MnctlZZ — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) December 31, 2024

'Obnoxious Show of Arrogance'

The first thing we learnt working with the great Southern Film Producers was HUMILITY and DISCIPLINE. An obnoxious show of arrogance is the very last thing you would expect from them. https://t.co/seip5FSX4N — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) December 31, 2024

Some Fact Checks...

Approximately 300 Telugu films are released every year. Which means since 2020 (Bahubali 1 released) and 2024 they have released 1500 films. BAHUBALI 1&2, RRR, PUSHPA, KALKI AND PUSHPA 2. 6 films out of 1500 have been all India blockbusters. pic.twitter.com/p64DInCtqq — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) December 31, 2024

'See Where You Stand?'

If you have truly taken over the Hindi all India belt why not release the rest of the 1490 plus films as well and see where you stand? — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) December 31, 2024

'Other People's Success Does Not Give Us Sleepless Nights'

We slept very peacefully and happily knowing that 86 Cr was collected by our exhibitors. Must be in your case, but other people's success does not give us sleepless nights. https://t.co/g6U75QIbyg — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) December 31, 2024

Sanjay Gupta also responded to a netizen who listed Hindi movies that were successful as a counterargument to Naga Vamsi's points, saying his (Naga Vamsi) arrogance only exposes his deep-rooted inferiority complex of the Hindi film industry.

Don't think he is capable of buddy... His arrogance only exposes his deep rooted inferiority complex of the Hindi film industry. — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) December 31, 2024

Naga Vamsi's views have also created a major divide on social media, with some praising him for showing Bollywood its place, some saying his points were right but his attitude wasn't, while other claiming that his views do not come from a place of knowledge.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2024 03:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).