Dunki actor Varun Kulkarni is fighting for his life in a Mumbai hospital due to a severe kidney ailment. His close friend, Roshan Shetty, took to social media to provide an update on Varun’s health, sharing pictures of the actor undergoing dialysis. In his heartfelt post, Shetty also appealed for financial assistance from fans and peers to help with the mounting medical expenses. The actor’s condition remains critical, and the entertainment community has united in support, praying for his recovery during this difficult time. Shocking! Veteran Actress Zeenat Aman Opens Up About Near-Death Experience After Choking on Medicine, Shares Valuable Life Lesson From Ordeal (See Post).

‘Dunki’ Actor Varun Kulkarni Battles Kidney Ailment, Friend Seeks Financial Support

Varun's friend Roshan shared a couple of photos on social media and wrote, "My dear friend and theatre co-artist, Varun Kulkarni, is currently battling severe kidney issues. Despite our previous efforts to raise funds, the expenses for his treatment continue to mount. He requires dialysis 2–3 times a week, along with regular medical care and emergency hospital visits.nJust two days ago, Varun was rushed to the hospital for an emergency dialysis session." He added, "Varun is not only a brilliant artist but also a kind and selfless human being. He lost both his parents at a very young age and has been a self-made individual ever since, pursuing his passion for theatre against all odds. However, the life of an artist often comes with financial challenges, and at this difficult moment, he needs our support more than ever. We, his friends and well-wishers, are coming together to help Varun during this critical time. If you know Varun or Rhea personally, you can send your contributions directly to them. For those who don’t, a Ketto link has been created (link in the description) to make donating easier." ‘Halat Bohot Jyaada Kharab Ho Gayii Hai’: ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ Fame Gurucharan Singh Aka Roshan Sodhi Hospitalised Due to Deteriorating Health (Watch Video).

Varun Kulkarni Faces Kidney Issue, Friend Appeals for Financial Help

Asking for help, Roshan also shared a phone number for anyone who wishes to contribute and offer financial support during this difficult time, "Your support—no matter the amount—can make a huge difference. Even sharing this message can help reach more people who might lend a hand. Let’s come together to help Varun get back on stage, where he belongs. Contact Rhea: +91 9870009923"

