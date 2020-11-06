Looks like BTS' next album promotions will see K-Pop star Suga missing. Well, don't assume the worst, for the singer is only taking some time off from upcoming band activities as he recently underwent a shoulder surgery for an injury he suffered in 2012. Yes, the singer put it off until now and finally got it treated. And this will mostly see Suga missing from BTS' new album BE's promotional tours. Indeed sad news for the band's fans. BTS: Members, Net Worth, Facts - All You Need To Know About the Most Popular K-Pop Boy Band In the World.

A statement released by Big Hit Entertainment, that manages BTS, read, "Suga underwent surgery to repair his torn shoulder labrum on November 3. The surgery, to address a problem that had constantly been a health and wellness issue for Suga, was completed successfully, and he is currently resting and recovering following his physician’s advice that Suga must undergo a strict and unhindered period of recovery." BTS Reveals Title of Their Lead Song from the Upcoming Album 'BE'.

It also read, "As many fans know, Suga has long suffered from shoulder-related health issues. Suga’s shoulder issues began when he was injured in an accident that occurred in 2012 before his debut, and he was diagnosed with a dislocated shoulder in 2013. Shoulder pains continued until he was further diagnosed in 2019 with “posterior labral tear of his left shoulder,” which means that the cartilage around his left shoulder joint has been torn. Since then, he has continued to receive various treatment to prevent his injury from affecting his activities." BTS Band Member Jimin Breaks Down COVID-19 Rules For Kids, WHO Boss Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Approves (Watch Video).

"Suga has long suffered from a wide range of symptoms including the inability to raise his arms high and sudden bouts of pain. He underwent constant rehabilitation and treatment during his career, but unfortunately his symptoms did not improve measurably. These symptoms have appeared with increasing frequency in recent years, affecting Suga not only on the stage but in the course of his daily life as well."

Given that the star has to be in the best of health for their upcoming mandatory military service, the statement read that Suga decided to treat his condition once and for all and has decided to slow down and heal. "Suga also felt that it was important for him to restore himself to good health to prepare for his mandatory military service as well as his post-service musical career. After extensive discussion with the company, the decision was made to undergo the surgical procedure. Following the surgery, Suga will be unable to participate in most official activities so that he may fully focus on his recovery. Once doctors determine that the site of the operation has healed sufficiently, Suga will begin physical therapy so that he can ultimately return to the stage healthy and fully recovered. It may be difficult for Suga to meet his long-awaited fans for some time, including for the upcoming BTS “BE” album promotional activities," Big Hit's press release read.

"We apologise to every fan who has waited patiently to meet Suga again, and we ask for your generous and loving understanding. 'Suga wishes his fans to know that he is "very aware of how concerned and worried the fans must be and knows how sad the fans must feel." He said, "Please understand this time as being my chance to prepare to meet you again strong and healthy, and even if I must be away for a short while, please wait for me to come back to you. Big Hit will always strive to ensure the health and safety of all of our artists," the statement concluded. Get well soon Suga!

