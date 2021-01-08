There were no snow-clad mountains, no massive lakes or snowflakes in sight. All we could see was Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan packed in winter clothes braving what looked like a snowstorm in a tight close-up. The pink lips, the pink cheeks and the drooping eyelids were enough for fans to believe that Mr Bachchan was in Ladakh, busy braving the minus 33 degrees cold. But the reality we hear is quite different. Blame it on the hurry of the social media or Mr Bachchan's remarkable sense of humour, the news went viral amongst his fans. Amitabh Bachchan Calls 2020 An 'Odd Year', Reveals He Has Made 'No Resolve Or Resolution' For 2021

A little birdie chirped to us that the 78-year-old actor was very much in the city. And the visual looks like a shot from a recent advertisement campaign he shot for in the film city. There were conjectures also that Big B was shooting for Ajay Devgn's untitled film for which he had to brave the unimaginable cold, but even that possibility is also negated by the said source. Looks like the senior Bachchan was in the mood to send some chills down the spines of his fans this winter! It was all the more believable because Big B can pull off anything that goes beyond the capacity of a mortal soul! PIL To Remove Amitabh Bachchan's COVID-19 Caller Tune Filed In Delhi High Court, Matter To Be Heard On January 18

T 3774 - ... went to Ladakh and back .. minus 33 degrees .. even this could ot save me from the cold .. !! pic.twitter.com/I2BduanyYY — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 5, 2021

Many of his fans worried about his health even while appreciating his bravado. After all, the megastar recovered from covid-19 in the recent past and it was only cautious of him not to take such risks on the health front. Only Big B can tell us what made him put up that 'chilly' post about braving the harsh weather in Ladakh. We are all ears, sir!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2021 02:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).