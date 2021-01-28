Not that we develop an instant aversion to anything blingy, flashy, and colourful. But when you mix all the stated elements (in not-so-understated forms) then you surely whip up a recipe for an absolute disaster. Warina Hussain, the striking face from the film Loveyatri, caught our immediate attention by wearing these seemingly cool, but in reality a pair of atrangi looking trousers. We love Warina, make no mistake! We absolutely adore her warm presence, her charm and her striking personality, but this time around the hottie has gone a little over the top with her style statement!

The moment these pictures trickled into our bay at LatestLY, the style experts started screaming upon witnessing this faux pas. "OMFG! Someone should have handed her a mirror before stepping out with this airport look of hers! It's an out and out faux pas, the one that is beyond belief," howled a rather fashion-conscious soul from our office space. Erica Fernandes Strikes Some Hot Poses in a Black Co-ord Set and Sets the Internet on Fire (View Pics)

Warina Hussain's Faux pas! (Image Credit: Yogen Shah)

She further added. "The body-hugging black top and the jazzy high rise pants is a deadly combo indeed, not in a nice way though. The satin, the bling, the print, the texture, the leather patchwork, and the unmissable eye that seems to have come straight out of the reality show Bigg Boss is too much of a visual overload!" Here’s How Bhumi Pednekar Harnessed a Chic Layered Basic White Dress!

Miss Hussain, as if the drama with her attire was not enough, decided to spice things up with the accessories she chose-the unmistakable face mask, the shocking pink handbag, and those 'sporty' shoes. Oh dear, she clearly wanted to stuff all the surprising elements and pack them into this one 'jhataak and colourful' ensemble! Truth be told, we are not exactly surprised after witnessing that look, but a tad bit scared, for sure!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2021 05:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).