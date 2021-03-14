Avatar released in 2009 and it took Hollywood 10 years to replace it from the top spot with the Highest Grossing Film Of All Time globally. The film was Avengers Endgame which released in 2019. But the win was short-lived as Avatar has reclaimed its past glory, all thanks to China. James Cameron's directorial was released in China last Friday and it has already managed to take the top spot. Avatar is now at $2.802Bn while Endgame bagged $2.797B. Both the films are under Disney's umbrella especially after it acquired both Marvel Studios and Fox. Russo Brothers have thus passed the Gauntlet back to where it belongs - To Cameron. Thor: Love and Thunder – Chris Hemsworth Dressed in His Asgard Avatar Is Upto Something in This Leaked Video From the Sets (Watch)

Avatar producer Jon Landau told Deadline, "We are proud to reach this great milestone, but Jim and I are most thrilled that the film is back in theaters during these unprecedented times, and we want to thank our Chinese fans for their support. We are hard at work on the next Avatar films and look forward to sharing the continuation of this epic story for years to come.” Check out what the Russo brothers have to say about it...

Passing the gauntlet back to you... @JimCameron Thanks for the beautiful art @bosslogic. pic.twitter.com/URSxUMzf8D — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) March 13, 2021

Now we wonder what if Avengers Endgame gets a rerelease much like Avatar. Will it be a contest that will continue forever?

