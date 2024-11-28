Fake death news has recently become a concern for fans and followers. Celebrities have faced such rumours, but how they dismiss these false claims is what’s important. Now, it’s Los Angeles rapper Big Sad 1900, whose fake death rumours spread, and social media simply can’t stop talking. However, Big Sad 1900 smoothly tackled the death rumours that emerged on Tuesday, November 26. News of his supposed passing went viral. The Rapper quickly dispelled the false claims by uploading a single blue cap emoji on Instagram, a symbol meant to call out lies. He dismissed the rumour to reassure fans that he is alive and kicking. Rowan Atkinson Dead? Rumours of Mr Bean Actor’s Demise Surface Once Again on Social Media.

How Big Sad 1900’s Death Rumour Spread?

The death rumour began when Bianco Tarantino, an Instagram user who runs a hip-hop blog, posted an announcement that Big Sad 1900 had been shot and killed in West Adams, Los Angeles. The news spread like wildfire. Not just Tarantino's post, but other social media pages also shared the same death report. As soon as the false report went viral, fans and followers started to express their concerns and discuss the news. However, Big Sad 1900 cleared the air, assuring everyone that he was alive and doing just fine. Arnold Schwarzenegger is 'Dead', Declares Donald Trump; Hollywood Star Replies on His Death Hoax With a Jab.

Who Is Big Sad 1900?

Big Sad 1900's real name is Reggie Williams, and he is known for his ties to the Playboy Gangster Crips. Big Sad had a challenging childhood and was raised by his grandparents. He revealed that he spent time in juvenile detention and faced several legal issues during that period. Despite the hardships, Big Sad found success in the music industry and gained recognition for his debut video 'No Honks' in 2019. After his big break, he collaborated with artists like Drakeo the Ruler and G Perico. Apart from music, the Rapper is the founder of 1900 Records and aims to give hip-hop music a new direction.

