Hollywood star Zendaya joined Labrinth tonight at Coachella for the second weekend of the arts and music festival to perform their Emmy-nominated hit "I'm Tired'' as well as the song ''All of Us''. The Euphoria star, wearing a pink corset top and frilly skirt, emerged shortly after the start of ''I'm Tired'' and delivered her vocals softly before cranking up the energy for ''All of Us'', where she proceeded to dance enthusiastically around the stage, reports Variety. Coachella 2023 Weekend 2: Video of Diljit Dosanjh’s Performance Goes Viral; Singer Treats Fans by Dropping Pics From the Music Fest.

'I'm Tired' is featured in a Euphoria episode titled You Who Cannot See, Think Of Those Who Can, from the second season of the mega-popular HBO teen drama series. Last year, the track received an Emmy nomination in the outstanding original music and lyrics category, along with Zendaya and Dominic Fike's ''Elliot's Song'', also from Euphoria. She co-wrote both of the nominated songs. Variety further states that ''All of Us'' closed out season one of the HBO series.

Also surprising the crowd was Sia for the LSD song ''Thunderclouds'' from her collaboration with Labrinth and Diplo. Wearing her signature wig and featuring dancer Maddie Ziegler in a similar costume, the two added infectious groove to a set which proved to be a crowd favourite on both weekends. Coachella 2023: Frank Ocean Won't Perform During Second Weekend Citing Fractures and a Sprain in His Left Leg.

Check The Performance of Zendaya

Did it all for love @Labrinth @Zendaya Tune in tomorrow for more Weekend 2 on the @YouTube livestream at https://t.co/w4QG9AcB3R pic.twitter.com/Sp8MumCa25 — Coachella (@coachella) April 23, 2023

Check Out Another Video Here:

Labrinth heaped praise on Sia, telling the crowd: "I wanna say I fuckin love this girl. When I first came to LA, I was depressed and fucked up. When someone picks you up and supports you as a friend, you gotta hold them close." As for Zendaya's music career, the former Disney actress released her self-titled debut a decade ago, but went on to say in March 2022: "I stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons, but I still really love it."

