For a while now Marvel has used its post-credits scenes to establish set-ups towards their upcoming films and shows. With a surprise cameo or a hint towards what was going to come next, the first three phases of Marvel would be filled with a bunch of excitement and saw fans heavily anticipate what’s going to come next. Recently though, Marvel has been indeed using its credits scenes in some quite creative ways, and one that sort of cuts out a middle man too. Thor Love and Thunder Movie Review: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman's Marvel Film is a Bumpy Ride With Occasional Sparks of Taika Waititi Charm (LatestLY Exclusive).

Before, there would be announcements of who would be playing a particular character. Now, Marvel has been using its post-credits scenes as a de-facto way of announcing a new character or a new actor that will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So, with the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, let’s explore all the new characters introduced in the post-credits scenes of Marvel’s film and Disney+ shows till this point.

Pip the Troll (Eternals)

A Still From Eternals (Photo Credit: Marvel Studios)

Eternals featured the debut of quite the few characters. Starting off with Pip the Troll voiced by Patton Oswalt (and brought to life with some pretty shoddy CGI), he was there in the post-credits scene of the film to hype up the arrival of a completely different character. Eternals Ending Explained: Decoding the Climax and Post-Credits Scenes to Chloe Zhao’s Marvel Film and How the Surprise Cameo Sets up The Sequel (SPOILER ALERT).

Eros/Starfox (Eternals)

A Still From Eternals (Photo Credit: Marvel Studios)

With Pip the Troll, we then also got the arrival of Eros/Starfox played by Harry Styles. The character who is the brother of Thanos and grew alongside with him on Titan made his debut in the MCU. With Harry Styles playing him as well, this was certainly a huge addition to the cinematic universe that no one really knew about.

Blade (Eternals)

Mahershala Ali (Photo Credit: Twitter)

While not appearing in the movie, Mahershala Ali’s voice can be heard at the end when Dane Whitman goes to pick up the Ebony Blade. Just as he is about to pick it up, you can hear Blade ask if he is ready and the movie cuts to black. Who would have thought this how Blade would be introduced into the MCU.

Jake Lockley (Moon Knight)

A Still From Moon Knight (Photo Credit: Marvel Studios)

Jake Lockley was teased throughout the entire season of Moon Knight, but wouldn’t appear until the end-credits of the show. Getting Arthur Harrow from the hospital, Khonshu introduces the third personality of Jake who then proceeds to kill the villain of the show. While it’s been stated that a second season of Moon Knight hasn’t been confirmed yet, Marvel wouldn’t put a tease like this just to end the show at this point. Moon Knight Episode 6 Ending Explained: Decoding the Climax and Mid-Credit Scene of Oscar Isaac’s Marvel Series and How it Sets Up a Second Season! (SPOILER ALERT).

Clea (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)

A Still From Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Photo Credit: Marvel Studios)

Marvel fans were taken for a surprise when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness saw the debut of Charlize Theron in the MCU. Playing the role of sorceress Clea, Marvel has set up the magical side of the MCU in a huge way, and also one of Dr Strange’s biggest love interest in the comics. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Ending Explained: Decoding Climax, Post-Credit Scenes and Star-Cameo in Benedict Cumberbatch's Marvel Film! (SPOILER ALERT).

Hercules (Thor: Love and Thunder)

This past week we saw the debut of a new and beloved actor in the MCU. Brett Goldstein was featured in the mid-credits sequence of Thor: Love and Thunder and played the role of Hercules in the film. Being sent after Thor, a new rivalry has been set up, and we can also possibly see him be the potential villain of the fifth Thor film. Thor Love and Thunder Ending Explained: Decoding the Climax and Post-Credits Scenes to Chris Hemsworth’s Marvel Film and How the Surprise Cameo Sets up a Sequel (SPOILER ALERT).

However, the Disney+ shows have also been introducing a bunch of characters in their final episodes now. Julia Louis-Dreyfus made her MCU debut as Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in The Falcon and the Winter Solider. She could have made it onto the list had Black Widow originally released when it was slated to, but sadly that didn’t happen due to Covid.

Jonathan Majors made his MCU debut as a variant of Kang in the final episode of Loki as well ahead of his appearance in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. In the same vein, Vincent D’Onofrio returned as Wilson Fisk aka The Kingpin from the Daredevil series in the final episode of Hawkeye too.

This formula has been made quite noticeable by Marvel now honestly and people are catching on to it. Hopefully they do change it up a bit though seeing as to how it will just end up feeling extremely repetitive. Whatever that may come out of it, we will have to wait and watch considering it will probably be a while before we see the payoff to these set ups. Until then, you can check out Thor: Love and Thunder which is playing in theatres right now.

