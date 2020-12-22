Stop the press! As we have a piece of sad news for all Gal Gadot starrer Wonder Woman 1984 fans out there in India. Well, the latest development suggests that due to the night curfew in Maharashtra which starts from December 22 and ends on January 6, all the late shows of the flick have been cancelled, reports Bollywood Hungama. The state government has imposed the curfew wherein the timings of the same is 11.00 pm to 6.00 am. Now, as WW84 is a 2-hour 30-minute movie, the last show in theatres need to be of 8.00 pm, considering 11 is the deadline. Wonder Woman 1984 Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Box-Office and All You Need to Know About Gal Gadot's Superhero Film.

As reported by BH, very select properties have kept the final show at 8:00 pm. A staff from a Multiplex in Mumbai said, “The paid previews of Wonder Woman 1984 are taking place tomorrow (Wednesday, December 23) evening, from 5:00 pm onwards. The occupancy in the night shows was quite good. Now, we are cancelling bookings of all these shows. Thankfully, we have the contact details of all those who booked. We are informing them about the cancellation and also suggesting them to book an earlier show. It’s a very time-consuming activity.” Wonder Woman 1984's Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig Recreate Iconic The Breakfast Club Poster (See Pic).

After the COVID-19 situation, Wonder Woman was a ray of hope but seems like this will also affect the BO of the flick. Akshaye Rathi, film exhibitor and distributor expressed his distaste and said, “The decision to impose curfew would drastically affect the business.” He explains why he feels so, “Wonder Woman 1984 is a kind of film that would be majorly seen by the educated, salaried class. They are the ones who get free from work after 6:30 or 7:00 pm and then they would have headed to cinemas to watch the film. But ab toh hum 7 ya 7:30 baje ke baad show rakh hi nahi paayenge.”Gal Gadot Is Over the Moon As Her Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer Shines High on the Burj Khalifa (Watch Video).

“Wonder Woman 1984 is simultaneously releasing on HBO Max. Hence, already, there are fears that its pirated print would be out. And now, this rule will affect the business to an extent," an insider from the industry adds. FYI, the curfew is just implemented in Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh. Also, we all know how theatres get a potential crowd for the evening and night shows. Let's see what'll be the fate of Wonder Woman 1984. Helmed by Petty Jenkins, the film is slated to release on December 23 in Indian theatres. Stay tuned!

