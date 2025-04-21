Actors Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in Los Angeles. Stewart, 35 and Meyer,37, began dating in 2019 and got engaged in November 2021. Dhairya Karwa, Deepika Padukone’s ‘Gehraiyaan’ Co-Star, Gets Married in Jaipur in Intimate Ceremony; First Picture of Newlyweds Out!.

They obtained the marriage license last week, and the wedding ceremony took place on Sunday, according to the entertainment news outlet TMZ.

In the pictures that have surfaced online, the duo is seen exchanging vows.

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer Tie the Knot in LA

Kristen Stewart e Dylan Meyer si sono appena sposate 🥹💍#KristenStewart pic.twitter.com/jJnWJZjFJQ — Jessica ♉️ (@JessicaScotto91) April 21, 2025

Stewart is best known for her role in Twilight, where she co-starred with Robert Pattinson. Meyer is well known for co-writing the screenplay for Moxie (2021). She has also appeared in supporting roles in many projects.