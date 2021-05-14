Robert Zemeckis might be the filmmaker who must have have made some of your favourite films. From Forrest Gump to Back to the Future trilogy, the director has made some really good entertainers, though some of his recent movies haven't hit the bulls' eye. But you have to give him marks for going for some unique treatment in movies like The Walk, Welcome to Marwen, The Witches, Allied among others. Robert Zemeckis Birthday: 3 Times Bollywood Looked to the Director’s Cult Hit Films for Inspiration.

Some of his films have also been remade in Bollywood, like Raaz took inspiration from What Lies Beneath. Back to the Future turned into Akshay Kumar and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Action Replayy. And Aamir Khan is starring in the upcoming remake of Forrest Gump!

On the occasion of the director's birthday, let's look at seven of his best films ranked from Least to Best, according to their IMDB score.

Back to the Future Part III (1990)

IMDB Rating: 7.4

The third part of one of Hollywood's most beloved trilogies sees Marty McFly go back in the 19th century in the Wild West to bring his old friend, Doc Brown, back to the present. I mean, the future. I mean, the present... Ok, you got the point!

Contact (1997)

IMDB Rating: 7.5

The science fiction film starred Jodie Foster and Matthew McConaughey in the lead, and was about Foster's scientist trying to establish contact with alien intelligence. The movie is most remembered for its marvelous editing trick that still baffles the viewers.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

IMDB Rating: 7.7

This still entertaining live-action/animation film stars the late Bob Hoskins and Christopher Lloyd, and features Hoskins' detective trying to save a toon Rabbit from a murder conviction.

Back to the Future Part II (1989)

IMDB Rating: 7.8

The second part of Back to the Future trilogy has the most complicated premise in the trilogy, as it features Marty McFly (Michael J Fox) goes in the future to save his descendants, and then has to go back in the past twice to undo the mistakes he committed in his future travel. Michael J Fox Birthday: From Yes Boss to Massu, Did You Know These Popular Movies of Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Suriya Were Inspired by the Hollywood Star’s Films?

Cast Away (2000)

IMDB Rating: 7.8

This survival drama sees Tom Hanks play a Fedex delivery who gets marooned on an uninhabited island, and has to survive on whatever the land has to offer before he can plan an escape. BTW, who thought you would cry over a basketball?

Back to the Future (1985)

IMDB Rating: 8.5

Coming to the classic that kick-started an era of geeks fawning over time-travel. Back to the Future has Marty McFly, a teenager who accidentally travels back in time and tries to restart his parents' love story on a better note.

Forrest Gump (1994)

IMDB Rating: 8.8

The Oscar-winning classic has Tom Hanks, also winning Academy Award for Best Actor, play a guy with an IQ of 75, who was accidentally present in some of America's historic moments and kickstarts several others. All while trying to cherish his childhood love.

