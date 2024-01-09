Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, wearing his Deadpool mask, interrupted co-creator Rob McElhenney's speech in a hilarious video. The clip, which was posted on January 7 by both the AFC Wrexham owners, began with McElhenney saying, 'Wow, an Emmy, what an incredible honour.' He continued, 'There are so many people to thank. I've been waiting for this moment for 16 years, so I've got a lot to say. I'd like to start by thanking…' Ryan Reynolds Accepts His Emmy Award In-Character for ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ As the Merc With a Mouth (Watch Video).

McElhenney didn't get to finish his sentence as Deadpool interrupted him, as reported by aceshowbiz.com. The star delivered his speech while wearing a tux and holding up what seemed to be a broken Emmy trophy. 'Mr. Lively couldn't be here to accept this broken Emmy, so he sent it to me on his behalf,' he explained. 'First and foremost, Wrexham, we love you. Thank you for letting Rob and the other guy tell your story. Cymru am byth, b***hes,' he added, meaning 'Wales forever' in Welsh.

Check Ryan Reynolds' Video Here

Ryan Reynolds thanks the Emmys for Welcome To Wrexham as Deadpool in new video on Instagram⚔️😂 pic.twitter.com/0KJmBlE5pG — Deadpool 3 News and Updates (@DP3_news) January 8, 2024

Deadpool went on to say, 'I'd also like to thank the Academy for this honour and for not asking us to attend the televised awards show with the real celebrities. I'd also like to thank FX and Disney for their support, and in exchange, Mr Lively promises not to mess up my next movie.' Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds Confirms Summer 2024 Release for Upcoming Film With New Glimpse of 'Dogpool' (View Pic).

Before concluding the speech, the MCU character made sure to give a pointed warning to the Academy, saying, 'Lastly, the Oscars. You're on notice, motherf**kers. Maybe we can get a token VFX nod next year. The amount of work on Hugh and Ryan's face alone is at least worth a nod.'"

