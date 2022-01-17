Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and is targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past. Courteney Cox, Neve Campbell, David Arquette have returned to chase down the killer and stop him from creating fear and chaos. The film that chronicles this story is none other than Scream, the fifth film in the franchise that released on January 14, 2022. Scream Review: Slasher Film Wins Over the Critics With a Sharp, Funny and Bloody Sequel!

Scream had a potent first day at the box office with the collection of $13.3M (including $3.5M from previews), and it eased accordingly on the second day, just like horror movies do, with $10.1M. But, despite the omicron variant dampening moviegoing overall, the film made a sum of $31.5M on the third day of its release and minted $36M on the fourth day with the film screening at 3,664 theatres.

If estimates bear out, the reboot of the classic horror franchise created by the late Wes Craven will have no trouble winning the holiday as Spider-Man: No Way Home has fallen to No. 2 at the box office in its fifth weekend. The film has already earned more than Spider-Man: No Way Home's $20.8 million at the domestic weekend box office.

Spider-Man NWH is expected to earn around $26 million over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. This will bring its domestic total to $703.9 million. The film will hence become the fourth-highest grossing domestic release in history. It only follows Avatar's $760 million, Avengers: Endgame's $858 million, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens $936 million on th list.

Tom Holland's has also earned over $900 million internationally and its global total is sitting right around $1.62 billion. Sing 2 placed third, has it total earnings summing up tp $8.3 million. The 355 and The King's Man rounded out the top five. Scream: Before the Fifth Film Arrives, Ranking All the Previous Scream Movies in Neve Campbell’s Slasher Franchise From Worst to Best!

Talking about Scream, Matt Bettinello-Olpin and Tyler Gillett have co-directed the film. Besides Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Neve Campbell, the film stars Marley Shelton, Skeet Ulrich, Heather Matarazzo and Roger L. Jackson, Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Dylan Minnette and Jack Quaid.

