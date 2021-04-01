The Hollywood sci-fi thriller Voyagers will release in Indian theatres on April 16. The film directed by Neil Burger stars Colin Farrell, Lily Rose Depp, Tye Sheridan and Isaac Hempstead Wright. Minari: Lee Isaac Chung’s Oscar-Nominated Film to Hit the Indian Screens on April 16.

"Voyagers" is set in the near future and showcases the adventure of 30 young men and women who are sent deep into space on a multi-generational mission in search of a new home. Godzilla Vs Kong Is Highest-Grossing Foreign Film in India Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Originally scheduled to be released internationally in November 2020, the film had to be postponed owing to the ongoing pandemic. The film will be released in India by PVR Pictures.

