Actress Zendaya hopes to direct an episode of the hit teen drama Euphoria next season. The 25-year-old actress, who stars as drug addict Rue in the hit teen drama and also serves as an executive producer, has shared that she was set to helm episode six of season two, but she was needed in front of the camera.reports aceshowbiz.com. Euphoria Season 2: Zendaya Issues a Personal Note Ahead of the Show’s Release, Says ‘Watch It if You Feel Comfortable’.

Speaking to Vogue Italia, she said: "It's funny. I was actually supposed to direct episode 6, but then I had to act in it. I didn't have enough time, so unfortunately, I wasn't able to this time around. I wanted to have enough time to do it the right way." However, she hinted, "So, next season probably."

The Spider-Man: No Way Home star expressed her desire to try her hand at different elements of the film industry, including directing. She said in 2019: "I don't want to live in a box. I want to be able to push myself. I think before I was feeling too comfortable, so I want to prove to others, and myself, that I can do it." Euphoria Season 2 Episode 5: Fans React and Praise Zendaya's Performance in Her Acclaimed Drama Series! (View Posts).

"I just want to continue to do what I love, and that's acting," Zendaya went on to add. She then shared that "it brings (her) joy, and as long as (she) can continue to do that and tell stories, (she)'ll be good."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 11, 2022 06:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).