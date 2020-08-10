Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are on roll, aren't they? The duo is busy shooting for their numerous singles while intensifying their chemistry with every new outing. The duo met inside the Bigg Boss 13 house and started dating soon after. While their off-screen equation continues to blossom, their on-screen one too is casting a magical spell on their fans and admirers. So far the duo has been a part of three musical singles and every song has a beauty of its own. From Kalla Sohna Nai, Khyaal Rakhya Kar to Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam, these lovebirds have beautifully captured blended their romance with musicals and we are all hearts for it. Bigg Boss 13's Lovebirds Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana Look Fashionably Chic In Their Recent Photoshoot For a Magazine (View Pics).

Kalla Sohna Nai sung by Neha Kakkar was the couple's first collaboration together and it was a musical number that instantly warmed our hearts. The song was followed by Khayaal Rakhya Kar by Preet Inder and was equally appreciated and praised by the duo's fans. Their recent and third outing came in Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam by none other than Arijit Singh. The real-life couple's reel romance looked charming on-screen and we think this is probably their best musical outing so far. Himanshi Khurana Confirms She's Dating Asim Riaz, Speaking About Their 2 Year Age-Gap Says, 'Doesn't Matter Anymore, Look At Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas'.

Kalla Sohna Nai

Khyaal Rakhya Kar

Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam

While we are still contemplating on our favourite, you guys can help us decide the winner. Yes, we know you love them both deeply and anything and everything that they are a part of is your favourite, no questions asked. And yet if given a choice to name, which song will you pick as your ultimate favourite? Will it be Khyaal Rakhya Kar, Kalla Sohna Nai or Dil Ko Maine Di Kasan? Start voting for your favourite song above and we'll get back with results shortly. May the best composition win!

