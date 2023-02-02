People who don't really follow Kpop or the Korean music industry but are extremely glued to Korean dramas might agree that there are few small characters that we remember even when they aren't the lead. The actors playing them also stays in our mind like Ahn Hyo Seop in Splash Splash Love. Today he is a star! Block B's PO also gave us similar vibes when we spotted him in Temperatur Of Love and Hotel Del Luna. Crash Landing On You, Hotel Del Luna, Vincenzo - 5 Kdramas To Get An American Remake Soon.

Today, while he serves his mandatory military service in Korea, PO or Pyo Ji Hoon's Instagram got new updates. After all, he is the birthday boy. One has him in full military combat attire.

The second has him in military ceremonial attire and he looks extremely dashing in this picture.

It always fills anyone with pride when they wear the military uniform of their country and you can spot a similar glow on PO's face. The rapper will be discharged from his mandatory military service in September this year. So while BBC, the official fandom name for Block B, awaits his discharge, these pictures will definitely help to make the wait sweeter.

