BLACKPINK's Rose, who had one of the best years of her career in 2024 with the release of "APT" featuring Bruno Mars, is currently making it to the news due to her rumoured relationship with American actor-model Evan Mock. The duo sparked dating rumours after they were spotted hanging out in Hawaii recently. For the unversed, Evan Mock is featured in the mv of "Toxic Till the End", the title track of Rose's debut solo album, which dropped on December 6, 2024. Rosé and Bruno Mars’ ‘APT’ Shatters Records As Most-Viewed Music Video on YouTube in 2024.

BLACKPINK Rose’s and Evan Mock’s Latest Photo

On January 11, Rose became the centre of online discussion after a photo of the K-Pop star spending time with acto-model Evan Mock in Hawaii went viral. The alleged image, reported and shared by a relative of Mock, featured the rumoured couple celebrating New Year together, sparking speculation about their relationship online. Despite its removal, the photo quickly spread across social media platforms, especially X (formerly Twitter), fueling gossip about their relationship. The now-deleted image shows the two sitting casually next to each other.

Rose Spotted With Evan Mock in Hawaii

Following the circulation of the photos, a few K-Netizens came out in Rose's defence and emphasized the importance of privacy in a celebrity's personal life. Many wrote that spending time with a co-star or collaborator doesn't necessarily mean that they are in a romantic relationship. One user wrote, "Why do yall care so much she's literally pushing 30 let the woman date," while another commented, "good for rosé! she's a grown woman who can hang out with whoever she wants!"

Fans Come Out in Support of Rose

Why do yall care so much she's literally pushing 30 let the woman date https://t.co/OTSvRCMTOi — streaming era ⁴ (@ot4rulingforeva) January 10, 2025

Another User Wrote ‘Let Them Be WTF?’

let them be wtf?? Like y do yall care so much abt her love life find ur own oh god https://t.co/bWu4Fuf4sw — drea¹³ (@andrealovesjam) January 10, 2025

Absolutely!

good for rosé! 🥰 she's a grown woman who can hang out with whoever she wants! https://t.co/2xr5HHu8eJ pic.twitter.com/TTIEM5nimn — GLOBAL POP STAR ROSÉ (@yslrozei) January 10, 2025

Evan Mock played Rose's ex in her track "Toxic Till the End", which grabbed headlines for the duo's chemistry and a surprising kiss. Following the release of the track, fans speculated whether the events in the song were inspired by Rose's personal life and past relationships. MAMA 2024: BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars Take the Stage With Their Chart-Topping Hit ‘APT,’ Fans Hail It As Best Performance of the Award Show (Watch Video).

ICYMI: Check Out ‘Toxic Till the End’ Track

Rose's solo debut album, Rosie, featured 12 tracks. Among them, "APT", featuring Bruno Mars, became a global hit, topping multiple Billboard charts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2025 02:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).