Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran has shared a throwback picture from his 2011 film Urumi, which he described as a movie of a lifetime. Prithviraj shared a still from the film on Instagram. Urumi also stars Prabhu Deva, Genelia D'Souza, Amol Gupte, Jagathy Sreekumar, Nithya Menon, Alexx O'Nell, and has Tabu, Arya and Vidya Balan in extended cameos. Adah Sharma Celebrates 5 Years of Her Telegu Film Kshanam, Makes New Announcement.

"10 years to this epic. Shooting experience and a movie of a lifetime . 10 camera operated by @sivan_santosh for #Barroz," Prithviraj wrote. 10 Years Of Enthiran: This Musical Mashup Of Rajinikanth And Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Movie Proves Why Chitti Is Our Favourite Robot.

Prithviraj will next be seen in Barroz: Nidhi Kaakkum Bhootham, a fantasy adventure film directed by Mohanlal.

