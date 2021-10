Malayalam superstar Mammootty has been roped in to play an important character in Akhil Akkineni's upcoming movie 'Agent'. Reports suggest that the megastar is all set to fly to Europe to shoot for the movie. Mammootty, who wrapped up shooting for his upcoming movie 'Puzhu', is reportedly all set to shoot for the most anticipated Telugu movie 'Agent'. Mammootty Is Looking Dapper As Ever As He Dons a Brown Suit For a Shoot (View Pic).

'Agent' is touted as Akhil Akkineni's espionage-thriller, which is being directed by Surender Reddy. Akhil is to appear as a spy agent while Mammootty plays a military officer. Telugu's star producer Anil Sunkara is the producer for this upcoming thriller. It is reported that the makers initially considered Malayalam star Mohan Lal to play the role of the military officer. But, as things did not go as planned, Mammootty came on board to play this significant role. Mammootty Birthday: Fans Wish the Malayalam Superstar in Advance for His 70th Birthday.

Mammootty seems to be pleased with the role and hence is excited to play the officer in 'Agent'. The next shooting schedule is to happen in the picturesque locations of Budapest, Hungary. Akhil Akkineni, on the other hand, has got a super hit response for his recently released 'Most Eligible Bachelor', which stars Pooja Hegde as his love interest. He seems to be buoyed by the blockbuster hit and is apparently working on his next, as he needs to prep up for intense action sequences for 'Agent'.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 20, 2021 03:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).