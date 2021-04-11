Karnan starrer Dhanush released in theatres on April 9 and with a few hours of it hitting the big screen, fans flooded Twitter with love for the movie. The audience was impressed to see Dhanush in a different role and managed to help the film made over Rs 10 crore in Tamil Nadu. Considering that the government has allowed only 50 per cent occupancy in theatres and there are other restrictions in different states because of Covid, the film saw a great start at the box office. Karnan Box-Office: Dhanush's Film Off to a Decent Start in Australia and New Zealand.

While the first day was massive for Karnan. The second-day box office collection saw a little dip in the numbers. On Day 2, Dhanush'sfilm has earned Rs 51 lakh in Chennai alone. The two-day box office total in Chennai stands at Rs 1.43 crore. The Tamil Nadu government has allowed one extra show every day to compensate for the reduction in theatre occupancy, so keeping everything in mind, we feel the film is doing quite well.

While the collection may have narrowed down in India, Karnan is on fire worldwide. The film is having a dream run in theatres across New Zealand, Australia and Singapore. Karnan was also released in Australia and New Zealand. While in Australia, it raked $ 37,815 or ₹ 21.54 lakhs, in New Zealand, it earned $ 4,991 or ₹ 2.62 lakhs on day one. On Saturday, the film made $ 6,319 in New Zealand, it earned $ 59,193 in Singapore and made $41,618 in Australia.

Superb 51 lakhs gross on Day2 for #Karnan in Chennai city (with 50% occupancy cap enforced)👌 2-days city total is 1.43 CR (opening day was with full capacity) 👍 Restricted occupancy may actually encourage families & elders to also come to theaters! — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) April 11, 2021

The action-drama, is helmed by Mari Selvaraj of Pariyerum Perumal fame. The film was said to get an OTT release but the makers decided to wait and release the film in theatres. Dhanush had thanked the producer of the film, Kalaippuli S Thanu, for opting for a theatrical release despite other available options to screen the movie."Karnan releases April 2021 in theatres. A much needed encouraging news at the right time." Karnan: Dhanush Confirms 90% of the Shoot Is Completed!

"Thank you Thanu sir for thinking of the theatre owners, distributors, exhibitors and everybody whose livelihood is dependant on films and theatres, even though you had other options. A big thank you on behalf of my fans as this means a lot to them. Love you all. Spread Love," the actor had tweeted. Besides Karnan, the other Tamil film that Dhanush has in his kitty is Jagame Thandhiram.

