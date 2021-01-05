The two biggest South films - KGF Chapter 2 and Master, have been the talk of the town ever since its announcement. While Master is all set to hit the theatres soon, fans are eagerly waiting for the teaser of KGF Chapter 2 to release online. The team behind KGF earlier announced that the teaser of the film will be out on January 8 and fans are counting days to its release. But this is not it, we hear there is another surprise for all Yash and Thalapathy Vijay fans. Confirmed! Yash Starrer KGF: Chapter 2’s Official Teaser Will Release on the Actor’s Birthday.

Rumours have it that the teaser of Yash, Sanjay Dutt starter KGF Chapter 2 will also be played in the theatres where Vijay's film Master is being screened. The teaser of KGF Chapter 2 will be unveiled on superstar Yash's 35th birthday. Earlier, the makers had teased the fans with Yash and Sanjay Dutt's intriguing posters as well. Director Prashanth Neel made the announcement for the teaser release just today and tweeted, " Reliving the Era of KGF. #KGFTIMES Volume 2. #KGFChapter2TeaserOnJan8 at 10:18am on @hombalefilms YT."

Talking more about the franchise, KGF Chapter 1 was a blockbuster in India. It had crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in just 3 days of release and entered the 100 crore club within a week. The second part of the film is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films and Excel Entertainment. Apart from Sanjay Dutt and Yash, the film also stars Raveena Tandon, Balakrishna, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Saran Shakthi, Srinidhi Shetty and Achyuth Kumar in pivotal roles. Master Second Look: Thalapathy Vijay has the Perfect Pongal Treat for his Fans.

Talking about Master, it is an action drama directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Kaithi fame. Malavika Mohanan is the female lead, while Vijay Sethupathi is the main antagonist. Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj will also be seen in important roles. The film was originally scheduled to be released in April, but as theatres were shut down, the makers decided to postpone the release date to January 13, 2021.

