Kollywood Actor Yogi Babu Ties the Knot with Manju Bhargavi!

Yogi Babu and Manju Bhargavi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Yogi Babu is known for his works in Tamil cinema. The actor who was last seen in Darbar, is in the headlines today for another major reason. Kollywwod actor Yogi Babu is married! Yes, he has tied the knot with Manju Bhargavi and his fans across social media platforms are showering him with congratulatory messages. As per leading media reports, Yogi Babu and Manju Bhargavi’s wedding ceremony was an intimate affair. The duo got hitched on February 5 at the Murugan Temple in Thituttani, Tamil Nadu. Mollywood Actress Mahalakshmi Gets Hitched to Nirmal Krishna in a Traditional Ceremony (Watch Video).

Picture of the newlyweds, Yogi Babu and Manju Bhargavi, are doing rounds on social media. The actor and his bride are seen in traditional avatars. Manju draped a red colour saree with golden border and teamed it with an off white colour blouse. The newly married couple were all smiles for the camera. Reports also state that only family members and close pals of the duo were seen in attendance for this arranged marriage ceremony. The Aandavan Kattalai actor plans to host a grand wedding reception in March. Malayalam Actor Jagathy Sreekumar’s Daughter Sreelakshmi Ties the Knot with Jijin Jahangir (View Wedding Pics).

Yogi Babu Makes The Big Announcement On Twitter

Yogi Babu is a three time Ananda Vikatan Cinema Award winner. He shot to fame for his roles in the films Maan Karate, Yaamirukka Bayamey, Aandavan Kattalai, Kolamavu Kokila and Pariyerum Perumal. Let’s not forget, he is one of the most sought-after comedian in Tamil cinema. Here’s wishing heartiest congratulations to the newlyweds, Yogi Babu and Manju Bhargavi!