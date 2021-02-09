Kajal Aggarwal would be making her digital debut with the series Live Telecast, a horror series helmed by Venkat Prabhu. The actress said in a statement, “Audiences who love horror stories and otherwise are going to love this show.” Live Telecast would be premiered on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on February 12. Ahead of its release, the makers have released the second song from the series titled “Naam Indru”. It is a beautiful melody in the magical voice of SP Charan, son of late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, a track that could be heard on loop. Live Telecast: Kajal Aggarwal’s Digital Debut Show to Stream on Disney+ Hotstar From February 12.

The song “Naam Indru” highlights various stills from the series, showcasing lead actress Kajal Aggarwal’s character Jenny’s various joyful moments with her near and dear ones. A song on the ups and downs of friendship. The series is about a TV crew, in which Jenny is the director, adamant to create a super-hit show. But in the process of making a super-hit show, they hardly realise that they all have been trapped in a haunted house controlled by supernatural powers. Live Telecast Trailer: Kajal Aggarwal's Shoot Goes Wrong When Real Ghosts Cast Themselves in Her Horror Show (Watch Video).

Watch Live Telecast Song Naam Indru Below:

Live Telecast will also feature Vaibhav, Kayal Anandhi, Priyanka, Selva, Premgi Amaren and others in key roles. The trailer of the series was well-received by the audience. Let’s wait and watch what the audience have to say once the show releases.

