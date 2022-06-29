Vidyasagar, the husband of well-known Tamil actress Meena, passed away at a private hospital in the city on Tuesday night. He was 48. Sources close to the actress said that Vidyasagar was diagnosed with a lung ailment in March this year and had to be treated for it. Prior to that, he was down with Covid-19, but had managed to recover from it. Actress Meena’s Husband Vidyasagar Dies: Lakshmi Manchu, Khushbu Sundar, R Sarath Kumar And Others Offer Condolences.

The health condition of Vidyasagar, who was hospitalised for the treatment of his lung problem, worsened on Tuesday night and he passed away around 7 p.m. His funeral is to take place at the Besant Nagar crematorium in Chennai at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Actress Meena’s Husband Vidyasagar Dies: Venkatesh Daggubati Is ‘Extremely Sad and Shocked’ With the News.

Meena, who has worked extensively in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam cinema for over three decades, has been a part of several critically acclaimed superhits including Mohanlal's Drishyam and Kamal Haasan's Avvai Shanmugi.

